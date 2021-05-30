Higher Education

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Mega-Donor, and the Future of Journalism

Emails obtained by The Assembly show that UNC-Chapel Hill’s largest journalism-school donor warned against Nikole Hannah-Jones’ hiring. Their divergent views represent a new front in the debate over objectivity and the future of the field.

BY John DrescherMay 30, 2021

The Progressive Fight for Durham’s Soul

The Perfectly Legal Hogtying Death of Marcus Smith

A New Democratic Playbook

The Motivations of Phil Berger

Apple's Big Bite

The tech giant’s proposed RTP campus, and its quieter investment in the foothills, demonstrates the unsettling power of global companies to shape a state like North Carolina. // Art by The Assembly

BY Eric JohnsonMay 05, 2021

A Life of Do

Kel Landis III personified civic leadership in small town and big city North Carolina alike. In the wake of his early death, what can his ethos of “losing yourself in doing” teach us about priorities in a reopened world? // Illustration by Carolyn Figel

BY John DrescherApril 18, 2021

Mandy Cohen's Fight to Tame DHHS

A massive footprint, enormous budget, and complex mission: NC DHHS is an administrator’s nightmare. As the all-consuming pandemic fades, yet another undertaking looms this summer in Medicaid Transformation. Are Cohen and her agency ready?

BY Melba NewsomeMay 26, 2021

The Progressive Fight for Durham’s Soul

Last year, Durham’s county manager accused a commissioner of racism. Last week, commissioners ousted him. This is the inside story of how North Carolina’s most progressive county is tearing itself apart // Illustrations by Lily Qian

BY Jeffrey BillmanMay 17, 2021

The Perfectly Legal Hogtying Death of Marcus Smith

In 2018, Marcus Deon Smith died after Greensboro police used “maximum restraint” on him. Now, The Assembly has obtained depositions from the officers and their bosses in the civil rights lawsuit filed by the family. These previously unreported documents shed disturbing light on why the officers used a form of restraint that neighboring cities have banned // Photos by Logan Cyrus

BY Ian McDowell and Anne BlytheMay 12, 2021

A New Democratic Playbook

Ricky Hurtado bucked party strategists to run a different kind of campaign. Is he the vanguard of Latinx electoral power and millennial campaigning in North Carolina? // Photos by Cornell Watson

BY Barry YeomanApril 21, 2021