The Assembly is Hiring a Managing Editor

With a starting salary of at least $75,000, the position will be a foundational hire for a fast-growing state-level longform magazine.

*****

We’re looking for a managing editor – someone to chart a start-up newsroom’s upcoming growth and help reimagine what state-level journalism can be. This is a new, full-time, permanent position.

The Assembly is a longform, digital magazine that launched in February, 2021. The outlet taps a range of reporters to spend weeks on big stories about power in North Carolina – who has it, how they got it, and what they’re doing with it.

We publish narrative stories, fueled by scoops and revelatory reporting, about politics, culture, education, the environment, sports, religion, and more.

We’re looking for a managing editor to join an existing three-person leadership team that works remotely. The position, based in North Carolina, will oversee the transition from a freelance-only newsroom punching above its weight, to a mix of freelance and full-time reporters creating a distinctive and sustainable state-level outlet.

The best candidate will have multiple years of experience editing and managing reporters. They’ll prize the narrative style of The Assembly and ensure the highest journalistic standards are reflected in each piece as The Assembly grows its output.

They’ll be a strong organizer and manager, capable of keeping the trains running on time and juggling the personalities and needs of a diverse newsroom. They’ll be flexible and excited by the prospect of building something that’s not yet fully created.

We know that there are great candidates who won’t be equally skilled or experienced in all the duties required by this role, and this is not a complete list of all relevant qualifications applicants might bring to the job. More than anything else, we’re looking for someone who will protect and elevate important stories and the people who tell them.

***

The Organization

The Assembly is a scrappy start-up with a rapidly growing reputation for reporting the kind of stories that you won’t find anywhere else in the state. Our culture is adaptable and collaborative. On any given day each of us wears a variety of hats and do whatever needs to be done to help our growing audience find our excellent journalism.

We’re a subscriber-supported, for-profit outlet intent on elevating longform magazine-style journalism at the state-level. Our funding comes from investors and subscribers. We don’t rely on recurring foundation support. We’ve been publicly praised for our disclosure policy and will further enhance our transparency this spring.

We’ve partnered with state and national outlets, including co-publishing and co-reporting set-ups. Four different joint stories are currently underway, and several long-term partnerships are in discussion.

Our stories are regularly cited by national outlets, including Politico, The Washington Post, Sunday Long Read, and The Chronicle of Higher Education, among others.

We aim to be a reflection of the state; with reporters from – and based in – diverse communities across North Carolina. By combining outstanding national talent with the best of North Carolina, we believe we can bring a compelling spotlight to the state-level, and change outcomes because of it.

Reflecting the state requires a newsroom that reflects the state’s diversity of talent and perspectives. We encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, people who were formerly incarcerated, veterans and people with disabilities.

***

Job Duties

Pipeline Balancing: Manage our story pipeline, balancing what’s commissioned, in the field, filed, and in post-production.

Oversee Process: Assume control of stories after their first edit – shepherding them through line edits, post-production, and publish.

Story Editing: Perform line edits – tightening and honing stories to elevate their quality and adhere to the highest ethical and quality standards.

Post-Production: Manage our stable of copy editors and fact checkers.

Visuals: Work with the magazine’s creative director to facilitate needs of commissioned photographers and illustrators, with an eye on timing, story fit, and reporter coordination.

Recruitment: Oversee new writer recruitment and hiring, including full-time and freelance writers.

Partnerships: Work with a growing list of partner newsrooms on co-publishing and co-reporting set-ups.

Plus High-Level Guidance:

Serve as a member of our leadership team, guiding the magazine’s strategic growth

Work with our EIC and Revenue & Growth Director to ensure on-target audience growth

Work with our EIC and Contributing Editor to plan story commissioning.

***

Compensation and Benefits

At least $75,000 annual salary, paid monthly by direct deposit.

Generous health insurance plans, with The Assembly covering 80% of employee premiums and 50% of family premiums – as well as dental, vision, life and disability insurance.

Flexible work schedule, with twenty-one days of paid time off, in addition to federal holidays, and twelve weeks of paid parental leave.

***

Application Process

To apply, please answer the five questions below and send via a pdf, along with a pdf of your resume, to info@theassemblync.com.

The Assembly will begin formally reviewing applications at 5 pm on Friday, January 28th. The application window will remain open but we strongly encourage you to submit your application by the 28th.

Application review will include a three-person panel, including voices from outside The Assembly’s staff.

After an initial screening, select candidates will be invited to a phone interview, after which finalists will be invited to a video or in-person interview. Travel costs will be covered by The Assembly.

Our promise: you’ll get a timely email from us after each step, regardless of whether you move forward.

Email us with questions: info@theassemblync.com.

***

Application Questions

What about The Assembly's model makes you interested in this role? What do you believe makes a good story great? When you evaluate a story, what elements are most important? What are the biggest pitfalls a newsroom must avoid? Describe a recent professional win - what happened and why are you proud of it? Plus: How'd you hear about this job opportunity? - i.e. referral, a specific newsletter or job board, etc.

Be sure to also attach your resume when you submit your answers.