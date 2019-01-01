Pitch Guide

The Assembly’s writing and photography stable is entirely freelance. We’d love for you to be part of it.

We primarily run two types of articles:

Longform narrative stories, ranging from 2,500 to 5,000 words and shortform ideas writing, ranging from 800 to 1,200 words.

We like stories about power. Who has it, what they’re doing with it, how they got it, and why it matters. That means institutional power, people power, cultural power. Put differently, we want writing about people, ideas, and institutions.

The best pieces will be surprising. We don’t want work that simply confirms a reader’s priors.

Ideal pieces are focused on North Carolina, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have broad implications beyond the state.

Great pieces will feature a conflict or underlying question — and they’ll deal with and present the best form of the argument for and against the main thesis.

We aim to deliver substance with accessible writing. Your piece should almost certainly feature interviews and original reporting. While some armchair commentary pieces might work for us, they’re the exception.

Politics, business, culture, science are all fair game.

How our process works:

We pay $1.00 per word for most stories. On some longform stories, depending on the depth of reporting needed and experience of the reporter, we pay more.

We take pride in being a writer-friendly publication, and that means quick responses, attentive editing, and prompt payment.

Expect a collaborative editing process. This isn’t a file and move on publication. Most stories will go through a round of structural edits and line edits. What we promise is a two way discussion about how stories take shape.

Most stories, particularly longform stories, will be assigned an independent fact checker, and an illustrator or photographer. Reach out if you’re interested in being in our fact checking or creative stable.

Reach us at pitch@TheAssemblyNC.com. Expect a response in 3-5 days and feel free to nudge us if you don’t hear from us. We’re open to co-placements; if you have one in mind, let us know.

If you have a tie to North Carolina — let us know! If you don’t, that’s not a deal breaker. But be ready to demonstrate how you’ll ensure your story is firmly rooted in the state.